Analyzing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twitter and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $3.46 billion 16.43 $1.47 billion $1.99 35.79 GAN $29.97 million 24.45 $1.79 million N/A N/A

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than GAN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Twitter and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 1 21 16 0 2.39 GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

Twitter currently has a consensus price target of $66.04, suggesting a potential downside of 7.28%. GAN has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.18%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Twitter.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -31.70% -12.42% -7.89% GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GAN beats Twitter on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers MoPub, a mobile-focused advertising exchange that combines ad serving, ad network mediation, and a real-time bidding exchange into one monetization platform; Twitter Audience platform, an advertising offering that enables advertisers to extend advertising campaigns; Developer and Enterprise solutions, a software-as-a-service platform that enables developers to build products on Twitter; and paid enterprise access for its public data streams. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

