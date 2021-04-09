Analyzing Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) & ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Hill-Rom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million 41.55 -$5.54 million ($0.42) -53.69 Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 2.57 $223.00 million $5.53 20.14

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hill-Rom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -55.55% -309.91% -34.06% Hill-Rom 7.74% 22.71% 8.01%

Risk & Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and Hill-Rom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hill-Rom 0 1 6 0 2.86

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.21%. Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $121.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats ClearPoint Neuro on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed in an MRI suite. The company has a license agreements with The Johns Hopkins University; development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as patient exam and diagnostics, patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, vision screening, and diagnostics products; and respiratory health products comprising non-invasive devices that provide respiratory support and assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include tables, lights, and pendants; and positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables. It sells and rents products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sells and rents products directly to patients in the home; and sells products to primary care facilities through distributors. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

