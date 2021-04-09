Analyzing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 27.50% 9.08% 4.66% BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WhiteHorse Finance and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 4 0 2.67 BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential downside of 19.70%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 4.88 $30.84 million $1.52 10.49 BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc was formed on March 16, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

