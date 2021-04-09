AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Down 4.8%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 14,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 554,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $580.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.
In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $7,157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 771.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter.
AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
