AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Down 4.8%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 14,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 554,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $7,157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 771.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

