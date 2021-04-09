Anchor Neural World (ANW) Market Capitalization Hits $44.83 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $44.83 million and $991,227.00 worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00054326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00021962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00085606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00621252 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

