Anchor Price Tops $0.79 on Major Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and $26,805.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00054609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00085034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.45 or 0.00620460 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00038720 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

