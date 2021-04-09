Anchor Protocol Price Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00009036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $273.95 million and $8.62 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,863,578 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoncoin is a cryptocurrency that supports the i2p darknet for transactions, providing a higher degree of anonimity. With the addition of being fully tor compatible there is a huge possibility of hiding in plain sight by transferring coins using the darknet only. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

