Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.38

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 2191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

ADRZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Andritz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.