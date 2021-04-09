Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,467.86 ($32.24).

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,082.50 ($40.27). 3,178,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,167. The stock has a market cap of £42.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,877.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,426.76. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,091.50 ($40.39).

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

