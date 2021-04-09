Anglo American’s (AAL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,419.23 ($31.61).

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAL traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,082.50 ($40.27). The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,679. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,091.50 ($40.39). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,877.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,426.76.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.