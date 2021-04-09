AnimalGo (GOM2) Market Cap Hits $13.20 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and $20,756.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

