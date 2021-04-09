AnimalGo Price Hits $0.0139 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. AnimalGo has a market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $45,986.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00085212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.19 or 0.00626323 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037461 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

