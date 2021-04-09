ANON Price Tops $0.0076 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 86.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $57,417.88 and approximately $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANON has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00297167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

