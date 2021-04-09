ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Janet Lee Sells 3,000 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.21 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.50.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.