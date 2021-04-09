ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Janet Lee Sells 3,000 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.21 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.50.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

