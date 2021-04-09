AntiMatter (MATTER) Market Capitalization Tops $45.25 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00008288 BTC on exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $45.25 million and $7.42 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00069906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.15 or 0.00301462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.95 or 0.00771001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,302.57 or 1.00349436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.00747158 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

