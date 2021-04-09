Anyswap (ANY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $331,006.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00004690 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $50.94 million and approximately $331,006.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00069922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.84 or 0.00293144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.14 or 0.00767258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,412.80 or 1.00232247 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.68 or 0.00728726 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

