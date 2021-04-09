APA Group (ASX:APA) Insider Acquires A$20,300.00 in Stock

APA Group (ASX:APA) insider Rhoda Phillippo purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.15 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,300.00 ($14,500.00).

Rhoda Phillippo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Rhoda Phillippo purchased 2,000 shares of APA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$9.80 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of A$19,600.00 ($14,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

