Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.48.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Motco grew its stake in Apache by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Apache by 97.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

