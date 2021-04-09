Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $78,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

