Apollon Reaches Market Capitalization of $35,084.62 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Apollon has a total market cap of $35,084.62 and $7.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded 98.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Apollon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

