Apollon (XAP) Trading 96.2% Higher Over Last Week

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollon has a market capitalization of $34,899.58 and approximately $7.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollon has traded 96.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Apollon

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

