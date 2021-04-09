AppCoins (APPC) Reaches Market Cap of $46.75 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. AppCoins has a market cap of $46.75 million and $1.18 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00084615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00608377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00031327 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,329,531 coins and its circulating supply is 245,329,530 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

