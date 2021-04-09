AppCoins (APPC) Trading Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $46.88 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00054463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00085368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.89 or 0.00622177 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00038153 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,331,134 coins and its circulating supply is 245,331,133 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.