Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.37 Million

Analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce $82.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.70 million and the lowest is $82.02 million. Appian posted sales of $78.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $354.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $355.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $410.41 million, with estimates ranging from $405.80 million to $418.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Shares of APPN opened at $135.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average of $141.11. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.76 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Appian by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after buying an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $77,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

