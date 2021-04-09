Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $128.64 and last traded at $129.39. Approximately 1,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,202,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

