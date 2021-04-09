Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,880,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,874,437,000 after buying an additional 2,094,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.18 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

