Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,580 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.80% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $92.81 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $95.80. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

