Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson Sells 105,184 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMAT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.91. 9,629,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,633,992. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6,029.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,091,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 100,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.