Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

AMAT opened at $139.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

