Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Up 4.8%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.05. Approximately 13,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 302,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

APR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apria from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.46.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

