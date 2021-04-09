Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2,523.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after buying an additional 613,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,162,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $140.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,917. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.