Aragon Court Price Up 23.1% Over Last Week (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $22.69 million and approximately $7,653.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Court Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

