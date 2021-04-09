Arcblock (ABT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.14 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $25.27 million and $10.14 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00054151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.87 or 0.00618891 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

