ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MT. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NYSE MT traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 215,409 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

