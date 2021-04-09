Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 134.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,091,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

