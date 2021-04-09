Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Arcosa worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $62.65 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

