Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.78. Approximately 652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 542,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

