Argon (ARGON) One Day Volume Tops $3.95 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Argon has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and $3.95 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00070501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00287381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.04 or 0.00771371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,826.49 or 0.99939876 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.01 or 0.00720355 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 54,708,473 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

