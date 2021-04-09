Argon Market Cap Achieves $14.76 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $14.76 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00305339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.52 or 0.00761328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.84 or 1.00948420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.75 or 0.00754873 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 53,736,659 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.