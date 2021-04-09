Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as high as C$2.63. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 533,957 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target (up from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$131.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

