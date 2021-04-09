Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Cap of $113,102.90

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Arion has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $113,102.90 and approximately $181.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00287265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.43 or 0.00769501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,636.55 or 0.99949938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.22 or 0.00716298 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,773,514 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

