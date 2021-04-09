Arion (ARION) Market Cap Hits $120,424.96

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. Arion has a market capitalization of $120,424.96 and $200.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.79 or 0.00306817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.20 or 0.00762303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,775.00 or 1.00864896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.25 or 0.00753807 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,776,619 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

