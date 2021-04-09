Arionum (ARO) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $93,716.47 and approximately $24.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,818.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,085.74 or 0.03546047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.55 or 0.00386866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $638.87 or 0.01086171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00491829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.64 or 0.00422716 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.66 or 0.00330943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00032505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.