Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,138. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $128,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.44, for a total transaction of $518,547.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,739 shares of company stock valued at $23,867,044. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

