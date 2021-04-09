Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Hits $19.18 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Ark has a market capitalization of $366.59 million and approximately $19.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00004851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,506,038 coins and its circulating supply is 128,385,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars.

