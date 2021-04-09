ARMOR Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.74 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and $4.78 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00289304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.67 or 0.00766556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,401.02 or 1.00449572 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019308 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.29 or 0.00726344 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

