Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.51

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €6.51 ($7.66) and last traded at €6.34 ($7.45), with a volume of 2008075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €6.48 ($7.62).

AT1 has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.84 ($8.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

