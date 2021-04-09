Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

