Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is ($0.19). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,874. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,056,338.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,446 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,034.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,038 shares of company stock worth $10,080,479. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after buying an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,894,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,945,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

