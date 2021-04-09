Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGTF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ARGTF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

